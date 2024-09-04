Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Corning by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

