Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

