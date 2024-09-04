Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insperity Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.