Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,303 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8,781.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,246,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61,853.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 154,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

ITB opened at $117.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.