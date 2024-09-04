Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,256 SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $470,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

KCE stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $80.19 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

