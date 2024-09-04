Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 344.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,925,000 after acquiring an additional 645,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

