Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

