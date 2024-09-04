Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

