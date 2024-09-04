Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 270.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

