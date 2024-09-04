Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Brenda Reichelderfer Sells 25,685 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federal Signal stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

