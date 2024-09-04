Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

