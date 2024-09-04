Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Trading Up 0.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 15,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

