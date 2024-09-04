Financial Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 125.97%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -1,308.44% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -66.76% -36.90%

Volatility & Risk

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $30,000.00 1,600.75 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -3.75 Autolus Therapeutics $1.70 million 602.62 -$208.38 million ($1.20) -3.21

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats ZIVO Bioscience on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma. It focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.