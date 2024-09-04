Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 18,424 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 272.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 186,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after buying an additional 153,508 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.