Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 5,142 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

