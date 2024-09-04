Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

DSI opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

