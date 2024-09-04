Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 10,204 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.