Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 16,332 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 922,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 711,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.