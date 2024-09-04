Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 634 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,392,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

ESGA stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

