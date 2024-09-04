Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

