Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $90.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

