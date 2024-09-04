Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of 1st Source worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 1st Source by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after buying an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 31.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 41.3% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 29th.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About 1st Source



1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

