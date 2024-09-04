Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVE opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

