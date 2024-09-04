Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average of $163.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

