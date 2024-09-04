Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,572,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

