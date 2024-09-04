Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

