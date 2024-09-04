Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

