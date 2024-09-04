Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 258,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after buying an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 153.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $254.47 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

