Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

