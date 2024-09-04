Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

