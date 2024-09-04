Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,222,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

