Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

