Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $158.30 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

