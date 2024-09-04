Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 122.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.