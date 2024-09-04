Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

