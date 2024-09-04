Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

