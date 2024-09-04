Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,952,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,897 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

