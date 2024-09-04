Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

