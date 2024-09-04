Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 138,617 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,617 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

