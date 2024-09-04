Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

