Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITM opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.