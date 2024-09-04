Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.