Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

