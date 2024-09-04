Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $548.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

