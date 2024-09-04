Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 544,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,903,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $474.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day moving average of $447.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

