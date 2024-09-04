Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,008 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

