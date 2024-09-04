Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

