Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,851 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of NKE opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

