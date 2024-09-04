Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 6,001 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

