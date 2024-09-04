Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

